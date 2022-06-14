Philippines confirms 257 new COVID-19 cases

Visitors wait for the reopening of the Manila Baywalk Dolomite Beach along Manila Bay in Manila on June 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Philippines recorded 257 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

Of the fresh infections, 126 are from Metro Manila.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the country is 3,130, the highest since May 12, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.



The country's total cases has climbed to 3,693,865.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate from June 12 to 13 is at 2.7 percent, Guido said.

The first confirmed coronavirus infection in the Philippines was reported on January 30, 2020, involving a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.

DOH data showed the number of COVID-related deaths at 60,461, with no new death recorded Tuesday. The total recoveries also reached 3,630,274.

From June 6 to 12, the country recorded 1,682 new COVID-19 cases or an average of 240 per day, the DOH said. This is 30.4 percent higher than cases from May 30 to June 5, said the agency.

The DOH earlier announced the detection of the highly transmissible omicron BA.4 subvariant from a Filipino who traveled from the Middle East earlier in May.

Some 69.5 million or 77.24 percent of the target 90 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease. Of those who received their primary series, 14 million have received their booster shots.

Malacañang announced that Metro Manila will remain under Alert level 1 until the middle of June.

Authorities continue to remind the public to follow minimum health protocols, especially wearing of face masks.

