Owner of SUV in viral hit-and-run has no departure record: DOJ

MANILA -- The owner of a sports utility vehicle who figured in the viral hit-and-run of a mall security guard has no record of leaving the country after the incident, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said Tuesday afternoon.

DOJ Secretary Menardo Guevarra made the statement after the agency issued an immigration lookout bulletin order against the suspect in the case of an SUV that ran over a mall security guard directing traffic.

"The DOJ has issued the ILBO at noon today,” Secretary Menardo Guevarra told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento had earlier said that the request for issuance of ILBO against Jose Antonio San Vicente was filed Monday.

An immigration lookout bulletin order requires immigration officials to inform the Justice Secretary if the subject of an ILBO intends to leave the country through international airports and seaports.

However, only the courts can stop a person from leaving the country.

A hold departure order (HDO) may be issued if a case is already pending in court while a precautionary hold departure order (PHDO) may be requested if a complaint is undergoing preliminary investigation with the prosecutors.

Complaints of frustrated murder and abandonment of one's victim have been filed with the Office of the City Prosecutor in Mandaluyong.

Asked why only an ILBO and not for a PHDO was sought for the suspect, Malcontento said a different request must be filed for a PHDO.

“Complainant (police or representative ng complainant) ang dapat mag trigger n'yan. We are waiting these procedural requirements,” he explained.

Malcontento also confirmed the counsel for respondent Jose Antonio San Vicente has already "obtained a copy of the complaint yesterday."

A respondent to a complaint is given time to file a counter-affidavit to answer the allegations.

The Land Transportation Office on Monday confirmed Jose Antonio San Vicente has 3 apprehensions for reckless driving (2010, 2015 and 2016), as they revoked his license and perpetually banned him from getting another license and driving a vehicle.

Philippine National Police chief Vicente Danao has said that the owner of the RAV4 has so far refused to surrender to the authorities.

“Ayaw mong magpakita, napaksimpleng problema naman sana, na kaya pa nating ayusin. Eh ayaw mong magpakita, so you wait for your warrant of arrest to come out.”

(You don't want to show up. It's a simple problem we could have fixed. But you didn't show up. So you wait for your arrest warrant to come out.)

The security guard who fell victim in the hit-and-run was treated in the hospital for injuries.