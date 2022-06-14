MMDA eyes tougher rules on e-bikes, e-scooters

A woman on a kick scooter rides past a passenger jeepney at an intersection in Cubao, Quezon City on May 27, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said Tuesday it looked to tighten rules on the use of e-bikes and e-scooters following dozens of reported accidents this year.

According to Victor Nuñez, head of MMDA's traffic discipline office for enforcement, the agency was "a bit lenient" in enforcing Land Transportation Office’s Administrative Order 2021-039 last year amid reduced capacity in public transit.

"But now since the mass public transport is back to 100 percent capacity and face-to-face class is about to resume in a couple of weeks, we know that many students might use these e-bikes and e-scooters. We just want to promote road safety," he told ANC's "Rundown".

Under AO 2021-039, e-vehicles with a maximum speed of 50 kilometers per hour are required to be registered under LTO, Nuñez said.

Users must also bring their driver's license should they operate this type of vehicle, he added.

"The road operation of e-vehicles and e-scooters and e-bikes... must be limited to bicycle lanes, barangay roads, and they must always give the right of way to the incoming traffic. They're not allowed to pass through in the middle of major thoroughfares," Nuñez said.

E-bikes and e-scooters are allowed to pass national roads for purposes of crossing only, he added.

Last year, the MMDA has registered 346 road crashes involving e-vehicles along the major thoroughfares of the capital region, Nuñez said.

This year, there were 82 road crashes involving e-vehicles tallied from January to May, he added.

Nuñez said the MMDA rejects proposal to "ban" the use of e-vehicles amid rising prices of fuel products.

The Department of Transportation has expanded the bike lane network in parts of the country, he noted.

"We don't want to really ban this type of vehicle. We only ask for proper discipline and being cautious really on the use of e-vehicles and to know their road limitations," Nuñez said.