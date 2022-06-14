Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana is carried on a stretcher to an ambulance after he collapsed due to scorching heat during the Independence Day wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal Park on Sunday, June 12, 2022. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has thanked Manila Mayor-elect Honey Lacuna for saving him from a "possible life-altering injury" when he fainted during the Independence Day rites at the Rizal Park Sunday.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the 73-year-old defense chief thanked the outgoing Manila vice mayor "for being at the right place, at the right time".

"Do you believe in miracles? I do," he wrote.

"Last Sunday, Mayor-elect Dra. Honey Lacuna of Manila saved me from a possible life-altering injury when I fainted due to the heat and exhaustion."

Defense spokesperson Arsenio Andolong earlier said Lorenzana's fainting may be due to fatigue following his "hectic schedule during the last few weeks and extreme temperatures in Luneta."

Lorenzana came from Singapore after attending the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue.

He is already in stable condition.

