MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday administered the oath of office to Pampanga Representative-elect Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo at the Malacañang Palace, photos showed.
The 75-year old former President earlier won a congressional seat in the 2022 elections after running unopposed in the second district of her home province Pampanga.
Pictures also showed Duterte and Arroyo interacting at the Palace prior to the oath-taking ceremony. Accompanying Arroyo was her daughter, Evangelina Lourdes Arroyo-Bernas.
This is Arroyo's fourth non-consecutive term as Pampanga 2nd District representative, having served from 2010 to 2013, 2013 to 2016, and 2016 to 2019 under the Aquino and Duterte administrations.
She became the nation’s first female House Speaker in 2018 after the ouster of then-Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.
In a separate ceremony, Duterte also administered the oath of office of various elected and re-elected local officials.
According to a Palace release, the officials were the following:
- Caloocan City Rep.-elect Mary Mitzi L. Cajayon-Uy
- Valenzuela City Rep. Eric M. Martinez
- Palawan Rep.-elect Jose C. Alvarez
- Davao de Oro Rep.-elect Ruwel Peter S. Gonzaga
- Camarines Sur Rep.-elect Miguel Luis R. Villafuerte
- Leyte Rep.-elect Richard Frank I. Gomez
- Davao de Oro Gov.-elect Dorothy P. Montejo-Gonzaga
- Isabela Gov. Rodolfo T. Albano III
- Lanao del Norte Gov. Imelda Q. Dimaporo
- Northern Samar Gov. Edwin Marino C. Ongchuan
- Romblon Gov. Jose R. Rian
- Batanes Gov. Marilou H. Cayco
- Benguet Gov. Melchor D. Diclas
- Aklan Gov.-elect Jose Enrique M. Miraflores
- Rizal Gov.-elect Nina Ricci A. Ynares
- Quirino Gov.-elect Dakila Carlo E. Cua
- Western Samar Gov.-elect Sharee Ann T. Tan
- Bataan Gov.-elect Jose Enrique S. Garcia III
- Zamboanga Sibugay Gov.-elect Dulce Ann K. Hofer
- Maguindanao Gov. Mariam S. Mangudadatu
- Leyte Board Member-elect Vincent Rama
- Mawab Mayor Ruperto S. Gonzaga III
- New Bataan Mayor Gerald Ford N. Balbin
- Maco Mayor-elect Arthur Carlos Voltaire R. Rimando
- Pantukan Mayor-elect Leonel D.O. Ceniza
- Mabini Mayor-elect Emerson Luego
- Nabunturan Mayor-elect Myrocel C. Balili
- Montevista Mayor-elect Cyrex L. Basalo
- Maragusan Mayor-elect Angelito J. Cabalquinto
- San Isidro Mayor-elect Maria Angelica T. Go
- Pola Mayor-elect Jennifer M. Cruz
- Ormoc City Mayor-elect Lucy Marie T. Gomez
- Pagadian City Councilor-elect Ma. Alicia Elena Ariosa
- Pagadian City Councilor-elect Monique Shaira To
- Pagadian City Councilor-elect Patrisha Kaye Asugas
- Pagadian City Councilor-elect Jun Bajamunde
- Pagadian City Councilor-elect Ariel Jeanjaquet Lim, Jr.
Duterte will leave the Palace on June 30, as President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. takes his oath as the country's 17th Chief Executive.