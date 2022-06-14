President Duterte administers the oath of office of Pampanga Representative-elect Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo at the Malacañan Palace Monday. Malacañang photo

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday administered the oath of office to Pampanga Representative-elect Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo at the Malacañang Palace, photos showed.

The 75-year old former President earlier won a congressional seat in the 2022 elections after running unopposed in the second district of her home province Pampanga.

Pictures also showed Duterte and Arroyo interacting at the Palace prior to the oath-taking ceremony. Accompanying Arroyo was her daughter, Evangelina Lourdes Arroyo-Bernas.

This is Arroyo's fourth non-consecutive term as Pampanga 2nd District representative, having served from 2010 to 2013, 2013 to 2016, and 2016 to 2019 under the Aquino and Duterte administrations.

She became the nation’s first female House Speaker in 2018 after the ouster of then-Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez.

In a separate ceremony, Duterte also administered the oath of office of various elected and re-elected local officials.

Look: President Duterte administers the oath of office of various elected and re-elected local officials at the Malacañan Palace Monday (📸: Palace Photos) pic.twitter.com/fvn91fbq0C — Pia Gutierrez (@pia_gutierrez) June 14, 2022

According to a Palace release, the officials were the following:

Caloocan City Rep.-elect Mary Mitzi L. Cajayon-Uy

Valenzuela City Rep. Eric M. Martinez

Palawan Rep.-elect Jose C. Alvarez

Davao de Oro Rep.-elect Ruwel Peter S. Gonzaga

Camarines Sur Rep.-elect Miguel Luis R. Villafuerte

Leyte Rep.-elect Richard Frank I. Gomez

Davao de Oro Gov.-elect Dorothy P. Montejo-Gonzaga

Isabela Gov. Rodolfo T. Albano III

Lanao del Norte Gov. Imelda Q. Dimaporo

Northern Samar Gov. Edwin Marino C. Ongchuan

Romblon Gov. Jose R. Rian

Batanes Gov. Marilou H. Cayco

Benguet Gov. Melchor D. Diclas

Aklan Gov.-elect Jose Enrique M. Miraflores

Rizal Gov.-elect Nina Ricci A. Ynares

Quirino Gov.-elect Dakila Carlo E. Cua

Western Samar Gov.-elect Sharee Ann T. Tan

Bataan Gov.-elect Jose Enrique S. Garcia III

Zamboanga Sibugay Gov.-elect Dulce Ann K. Hofer

Maguindanao Gov. Mariam S. Mangudadatu

Leyte Board Member-elect Vincent Rama

Mawab Mayor Ruperto S. Gonzaga III

New Bataan Mayor Gerald Ford N. Balbin

Maco Mayor-elect Arthur Carlos Voltaire R. Rimando

Pantukan Mayor-elect Leonel D.O. Ceniza

Mabini Mayor-elect Emerson Luego

Nabunturan Mayor-elect Myrocel C. Balili

Montevista Mayor-elect Cyrex L. Basalo

Maragusan Mayor-elect Angelito J. Cabalquinto

San Isidro Mayor-elect Maria Angelica T. Go

Pola Mayor-elect Jennifer M. Cruz

Ormoc City Mayor-elect Lucy Marie T. Gomez

Pagadian City Councilor-elect Ma. Alicia Elena Ariosa

Pagadian City Councilor-elect Monique Shaira To

Pagadian City Councilor-elect Patrisha Kaye Asugas

Pagadian City Councilor-elect Jun Bajamunde

Pagadian City Councilor-elect Ariel Jeanjaquet Lim, Jr.

Duterte will leave the Palace on June 30, as President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. takes his oath as the country's 17th Chief Executive.