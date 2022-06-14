Kulturang Pinoy at sining, ibinida sa London

LONDON - Matapos mahinto ng dalawang taon dahil sa pandemya, muling nagtipon-tipon ang mga kabataan at mga miyembro ng Filipino community sa University College London para sa FiliFest 2022 sa UK capital.

“(This is about) students all over the UK to gather in one place to just be more prideful of Filipino culture and to make non-Filipinos just learn more about Filipino culture as well,” sabi ni Rica Go, Chairperson, FiliFest 2022.

Siksik ang FiliFest ng mga aktibidad kaya masaya ang mga dumalo. Inihain din ang iba’t ibang pagkaing Pilipino. May mga palaro at nagpakitang-gilas din ng mga kabataan sa kanilang mga talento.

“I haven’t been in the Philippines for a long time. So, it feels like I’m back in the Philippines with a lot of Filipino people and also friends who aren’t Filipino and just sharing my culture with them, so it’s been fun doing that,” sabi ni Hannah Rodriguez, dumalo sa FiliFest.

Samantala, itinanghal naman sa Soho Theatre sa London ang staged reading ng dulang “Miss Philippines”. Likha ito ng exiled Filipino writer at playwright na si Rogelio Braga.

“Yung play, tinatalakay niya yung isyu ng drug war, yung dahas ng drug war, the violence of the drug war from the lenses or the perspective ng Filipino LGBT. So napakahalaga na ang mga artista ay pamilyar doon sa isyu ng LGBT dito sa UK at sa Pilipinas,” sabi ni Rogelio Braga, playwright at writer ng “Miss Philippines.”

Itinampok naman sa isang film screening sa School of Oriental and African Studies University of London ang "Liway" na highest-grossing movie sa kasaysayan ng Cinemalaya sa Pilipinas.

Obra ang “Liway” ng direktor na si Kip Oebanda. Hango ito mismo sa kanyang karanasan bilang batang lumaki sa kulungan noong panahon ng Martial Law.

Ayon sa ilang mga nanood, pinukaw ng pelikula ang kanilang kaisipan tungkol sa kasaysayan ng Pilipinas.

“It’s extraordinary. I mean, a film like that needs visibility. truthfully, I’m Jewish and when we’re talking about the holocaust, everybody knows what the holocaust is even though there are those people who deny that the holocaust existed. But, things like these need to go global,” sabi ni Susan Sentler, nanood ng "Liway."

Proyekto ang film screening ng East and Southeast Asian intersectional art collective na Sampayan Atbp.

