People wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 fall in line at the Monumento bus stop in Caloocan on Jan. 3, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN New



MANILA — A research group on Tuesday urged government to keep the work-from-home setup and revisit the operating capacity of establishments, following an uptick in COVID-19 cases.



Both measures could prevent overcrowding in public spaces, which is "a risk for superspreader transmission," said OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David.

"At the minimum, baka kakailanganin ng government na bawasan iyong capacities sa public transportation or sa indoor establishments para lang at least lumuwag nang kaunti at hindi masyadong siksikan iyong mga tao sa mga establishments," David said in a televised public briefing.

(Maybe government can reduce the operating capacities in public transportation or indoor establishments just so that people are not crowded together.)

"'Yong sa flexi-work schedule, I agree na siguro baka puwedeng i-hold up muna iyong pagbabalik ng mga tao [sa mga opisina]... Pero baka puwedeng i-reconsider ito ng ibang mga offices para at least mabawasan din iyong capacity sa offices, siguro, mag-work-from-home sila," he added.

(Maybe we can implement the work-from-home schedule and hold up the return of individuals in offices. Perhaps some offices could also consider reducing their on-site capacity and extend the work-from-home scheme.)

The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 last week approved full capacity for all establishments under pandemic Alert Level 1.

Government has also ordered ecozone locators like business process outsourcing (BPO) firms to return onsite after the WFH expired in March. Some firms secured a letter of authority to extend flexi-work for 30 percent of workers until September.

The Philippines logged 1,682 new COVID-19 cases from June 6 to June 12, reflecting a 30.4-percent increase in infections from the previous week.

OCTA's David said raising pandemic alert levels was "a possibility", given the uptick in cases.

"May mga nagsasabi na iyong alert level, kapag itinaas natin, ay malaki ang magiging epekto nito sa ekonomiya. Iyon ang ginagawa ng ating inter-agency task force, it’s balancing between iyong economy and iyong public health," he said.

"Iyong capacity sa mga establishments [ay] may possibility na babawasan nila iyong capacities."

(Some say that if we raise the alert level, it will have a big effect on the economy. That is what our inter-agency task force is doing, it's balancing between the economy and public health. When it comes to the capacity of establishments, there is a possibility that it could be lowered.)

Metro Manila could be placed under Alert 2 if the increase in COVID-19 cases leads to a significant uptick in hospital admissions, the health department said on Monday.

Home to some 13 million people, the capital region is under Alert 1 at least until June 15.

