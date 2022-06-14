Prosecutors are seeking the issuance of an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order against a SUV owner that figured in the hit-and-run of a mall security guard in Mandaluyong last week.

Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento said Mandaluyong prosecutors filed the request for an ILBO on Monday.

A lookout bulletin directs immigration officers that if any of the respondents attempt to leave the country via any of the international airports and seaports, the information should be immediately relayed to the Office of the Secretary of Justice and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has yet to issue a decision.

A dashcam video earlier showed a Toyota RAV4 bumping and then running over a security guard along Julia Vargas Street corner St. Francis last June 5.

LOOK: Driver’s license of a motorist who ‘intentionally hit/bumped’ a traffic enforcer at Mandaluyong City suspended for 90 days.

The driver is also asked to face LTO’s investigation division tomorrow, June 7. pic.twitter.com/mjTl7YAKVC — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) June 6, 2022

On Monday PNP chief Lt. Gen. Vicente Danao told the vehicle owner, Jose Antonio San Vicente, to await the release of the arrest warrant against him. According to the Land Transportation Office, San Vicente was the driver of the vehicle during the incident, based on his father's admission.

Cases of frustrated murder and abandonment of one’s victim have been filed against the RAV4 owner.