DepEd eyes strengthening volunteer tutorial program

MANILA — The Department of Education plans to strengthen a tutorial program to help students who struggle to fully understand their school lessons, an official said Tuesday.

"We would like to really pursue vigorously the Brigada Pagbasa program," Undersecretary Tonisito Umali said at a conference on early grade learning organized by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The DepEd launched Brigada Pagbasa in 2019 in partnership with World Vision to address reading illiteracy.

But Umali said the DepEd could expand the program to include tutorials on other subjects such as math. He said the agency would present the proposal to incoming Education Secretary and Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio.

"Brigada Pagbasa will be like a Kumon, like a tutorial program that will help our children cope with the lessons, day-to-day lessons. We will make sure that no child will be left behind," he said, referring to the Japan-based educational network that provides math and reading classes.

Through Brigada Pagbasa, the DepEd will be able to collaborate with the private sector that can provide volunteer tutors, Umali said.

"They will now volunteer their time and say I'm an accounting graduate, I'm a math major in college graduate and I'm willing to teach children struggling in math," he explained.

Partners in the private sector can also help by providing learning kits, Umali added.

The DepEd and USAID convened over 80 business and industry leaders at the event, to discuss interventions to improve early grade education in the Philippines.

— Report from RG Cruz, ABS-CBN News

