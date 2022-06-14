MANILA — A Davao court has junked, due to lack of evidence, two counts of child abuse charges against six administrators of the United Church of Christ in the Philippines (UCCP) Haran Center in Davao City over the death of two Lumad children.

A Davao court has junked, due to lack of evidence, 2 counts of child abuse charges vs 6 administrators of the United Church of Christ in PH Haran Center in Davao City over the death of 2 Lumad children.



Davao City RTC Br. 12 granted accused’s demurrer to evidence. pic.twitter.com/7vYgFgvxCh — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) June 14, 2022

Davao City Regional Trial Court Branch 12 Judge Dante Baguio granted the demurrer to evidence filed by UCCP Bishop Hamuel Tequis, Rev. Daniel Palicte, Ephraim Malazarte, Jong Monson, Linda Trenilla and Grace Avila, who run a shelter for Lumads.

A demurrer challenges the sufficiency of evidence presented by the prosecution, even before the defense could present evidence.

The six were accused of violating Republic Act 7610 or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The court said the prosecution failed to show that the Haran Center administrators were responsible for the conditions that led to the deaths as there were even attempts to provide medical attention to the children.

“[T]here was no evidence to convince this Court to point straight that because of the untidy conditions inside the UCCP Haran where the Lumads were taking shelter, accused herein are made responsible for their conditions which is prejudicial to the children’s development,” it said, pointing out that it was the duty of the parents of the Lumad children to maintain cleanliness at the Haran Center.

“There was even no proof proffered that accused failed to immediately give medical treatment to a sickly child resulting in his death. Evidences of the prosecution even revealed that there were actions taken by the institution or the accused themselves in answering the needs of the Lumads,” it added.

The court also noted that the parents of the children were with them when they died.

It said that an essential element for proving child abuse beyond reasonable doubt was missing — the presence of a “specific intent to debase, degrade or demean the intrinsic worth and dignity of a child as a human being.”

“[T]he prosecution failed to establish in what capacities are accused [should] be held accountable thereto on behalf of the UCCP Haran in connection with the subject incidents. To the Court’s mind, no specific intent to debase, degrade or demean the subject children’s intrinsic worth as human being had been convincingly shown other than the situation in the shelter that is not conducive for living, thereby negating all the accused’[s] criminal liability under Section 10(a) of RA 7610,” the court said.

In the same order, the court directed the return of the cash bonds worth P120,000 for each of the five accused.

A warrant of arrest was issued against them in April this year.

The administrators were red-tagged by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict by accusing them of running a fake evacuation center and of enabling the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF).

They have denied the claims.

The UCCP Haran Center administrators were represented by Union of Peoples' Lawyers of Mindanao, an affiliate of the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyer.

FROM THE ARCHIVE