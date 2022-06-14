Commuters queue at the Monumento station of the EDSA Bus Carousel in Caloocan City on June 13, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA - Daily COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila might reach 400 to 500 by end of the month if the increase in infections continue, independent research group OCTA said Tuesday.

The capital region's positivity rate, or the number of people who test positive for COVID-19, has climbed to 2.7 percent and its reproductivity rate has increased to 1.59, according to OCTA fellow Guido David.

Quezon City, Manila, and Makati are under "yellow" status, he said. The QC epidemiology and surveillance unit earlier said its yellow status means preparation for a possible rise in cases.

"Sa ngayon, ang nakikita natin, patuloy ang pagtaas ng bilang ng kaso at medyo bumibilis pa siya sa Metro Manila," David said in a televised briefing.

(Right now, we're seeing continuous rise in cases, and it's quickening in Metro Manila.)

"Nasa 188 (cases) tayo kahapon. Posibleng tumas pa sa 200 to 300. In fact, ang projection namin, by end of June, baka umabot pa siya ng 400 to 500."

(We had 188 cases yesterday. It might increase to 200 to 300. In fact, our projection by end of June is it might increase to 400 to 500.)

Employers are urged to implement a flexible work or schedule or allow their employees to work from home to avoid virus transmission, David said.

"I-hold off muna ang pagbabalik ng mga tao. Sa June 15, balita ko, maraming work-from-home ang babalik na sa onsite yung work. Baka pwede i-reconsider rito ng offices para at least mabawasan ang capacity sa office," he said.

(Let's hold off the return to onsite work. I've heard that on June 15, many will return to onsite work. So maybe offices can reconsider this so we can reduce the capacity in the office.)

"Makakatulong din ito dahil mataas ang pamasahe, fuel prices. Work-from-home will help them save money," he added.

(It will also help due to the high price of fuel.)

As for in-person classes, the government is urged to put "proper protocols in place" to protect students, David said.

He reminded the public to continue wearing face masks and observe minimum health standards.

The DOH on Monday said raising the capital regions alert level status is possible. Metro Manila has been placed under Alert Level 1 since March after a drop in fresh COVID cases recorded daily.

Metro Manila is home to nearly 13.5 million people, and accounts for about a third of the national economy.

Based on the monitoring of the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, more than 12 million people in the region have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, of whom, more than 3.7 million have received their booster shots.

The Philippines has so far detected 29 cases of the omicron BA.2.12.1 subvariant, including five in Metro Manila.

The country has also detected one case of the omicron BA.4 subvariant and five cases of the omicron BA.5 subvariant.

As of Monday, the Philippines has logged a total of 3.69 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 3,097 are active. Its first infection was recorded on Jan. 30, 2020.