Experts recommend MECQ extension in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY - Medical experts recommend extension of modified enhanced community quarantine in the city as some hospitals remain at critical level, according to the city mayor.

Zamboanga City Mayor Beng Climaco-Salazar said Monday hospital capacity has not improved despite the decline of COVID-19 infections in the city. She agreed with health experts to retain the MECQ status.

"The gradual decrease of the COVID cases is a welcome development. But the efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus should continue with a sense of urgency," she said in a news briefing.

As of June 13, Zamboanga City has tallied 10,966 coronavirus cases of which 466 died from the respiratory illness. Its active cases climbed to 844 after recording 62 new infections.

Barangays Tumaga (63), Santa Maria (60) and Pasonanca (58) lead some 20 villages with the most active cases.

In May, Zamboanga City was placed under a stricter quarantine measure to halt the spread of COVID-19. It has been extended until June 15.

