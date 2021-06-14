University of Cebu grad tops June 2021 naval architect board exam

MANILA - A graduate of the University of Cebu led the new batch of naval architects in the country, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Monday.
A total of 33 examinees out of 66 passed the Naval Architect Licensure Exam held this month.
Angelica Geyrozaga Batucan of the University of Cebu topped the exam with a rating of 89.50 percent, followed by Jenelyn Evangelista Castillo of Namei Polytechnic Institute with a rating of 8840 percent.
Albert Montemar Alinsonorin, also from the University of Cebu, placed third with a rating of 87 percent.
Here's the full list of those who passed the exam:
