University of Cebu grad tops June 2021 naval architect board exam

MANILA - A graduate of the University of Cebu led the new batch of naval architects in the country, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Monday.

A total of 33 examinees out of 66 passed the Naval Architect Licensure Exam held this month.

Angelica Geyrozaga Batucan of the University of Cebu topped the exam with a rating of 89.50 percent, followed by Jenelyn Evangelista Castillo of Namei Polytechnic Institute with a rating of 8840 percent.

Albert Montemar Alinsonorin, also from the University of Cebu, placed third with a rating of 87 percent.

Here's the full list of those who passed the exam: