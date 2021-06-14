NTF COVID-19 welcomes call for transparency on vaccine funds utilization

NTF COVID-19 deputy chief Implementer Vince Dizon. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The National Task Force against COVID-19 welcomes the call of some senators to look into the utilization of the P82.5-billion budget for the country's vaccination program, an official said Monday.

NTF COVID-19 deputy chief Implementer Vince Dizon said vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. will share with the Senate on Tuesday “details that can be disclosed at this time based on the confidentiality agreements”.

“The government welcomes the call for transparency and this will be presented at the Senate hearing tomorrow morning,” Dizon told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

Senators Franklin Drilon, Panfilo Lacson and Francis Pangilinan earlier sought full accounting of the budget before the government asks for more funds to procure additional vaccines.

Aside from the logistics and acquisition, the government needs to "restore public confidence in vaccinations," said Pangilinan.

Dizon earlier noted donated jabs make up the "vast majority" of the Philippines' around 12.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Based on the monitoring of ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group, of the supply received by the country, the following were either donated or from COVAX:

1 million doses from Sinovac, donated by the Chinese government

over 2.47 million doses from Pfizer, courtesy of COVAX

over 2.5 million doses from AstraZeneca, courtesy of COVAX

The procured supplies already in the country are the following:

6.5 million doses from Sinovac

180,000 doses from Gamaleya Institute

In January, officials said the Philippine government will pay for 25 percent of its vaccine allocations from the COVAX Facility, instead of availing all for free.

As of June 8, the Philippines has fully vaccinated 1.6 million people, while 4.6 million others have received their first dose.

