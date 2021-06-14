'Matagal pa': Pasig City yet to inoculate A4 workers due to limited COVID-19 vaccines

Barangay workers bring food relief packs to residents of San Miguel in Pasig City on March 26, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday said it may take a while before the city government can begin inoculating workers in essential sectors due to the lack of COVID-19 vaccines.

While the city has 50,000 COVID-19 vaccines on hand, these jabs are expected to be used in 8 days, Sotto said in a Facebook live video.

"'Yung mga nagtatanong kailan mababakunahan ang A4, hindi ko na kayo bobolahin, malamang matagal pa," he said.

(For those who are asking when we will start vaccinating A4, I won't sugarcoat it for you, it might take a while.)

"Eight working days mauubos din 'yung bakuna nating available," he said.

(We will finish these available vaccines in 8 working days.)

Pasig City can vaccinate up to 6,500 people daily in its 17 vaccination sites, the mayor said.

The city government plans to open 2 more in the coming days, he said.

"Target natin by this week ay nakapag-first dose na tayo para sa 100,000," he said.

(We are targeting to administer the first dose to 100,000 people this week.)

Pasig City hopes to vaccinate 700,000 residents to attain herd immunity in the city.

The city has yet to receive the COVID-19 jabs it ordered from AstraZeneca earlier this year.

