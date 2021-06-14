Magnitude 5.9 quake jolts Bukidnon province, nearby areas

Courtesy of Phivolcs website

MANILA - A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck Bukidnon province late Monday evening, according to Phivolcs.

The tectonic quake occurred at 10:38 p.m. approximately 9 km northwest of Kadingilan town at a depth of 8 km.

Intensity 5 was reported in Kadingilan while instrumental intensity 3 was experienced in Cagayan de Oro and Gingoog, Misamis Oriental; and Kidapawan City.

Intensity 2 was also felt in Koronadal City, South Cotabato.

As of writing, 3 aftershocks have been recorded in Kadingiland, including a magnitude 5 and magnitude 4.7.

Phivolcs said damage to structures is expected.

