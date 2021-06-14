Most near-expiry AstraZeneca vaccines have been distributed, says DOH

A box of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Marikina Sports Center on May 19, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - All AstraZeneca vaccines set to expire by the end of this month and by July have been distributed to various inoculation sites, the Department of Health (DOH) on Monday said.

Some 2.4 million AstraZeneca jabs have been administered to individuals, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press conference.

"We are looking at 100,000 plus na lang na kailangan maibakuna sa ating mga kababayan (that need to be used on our countrymen)," she said.

"We have reached our target already," she said.

The DOH earlier said 1.5 million jabs from the British manufacturing giant would expire by the end of June, while another 1 million vaccines would spoil by the latter part of July.

The Philippines is expected to receive 11 million more COVID-19 vaccines this month, Vergeire said.

Sixty percent of these jabs will be shipped to "regions with high burden of cases," while 40 percent will be distributed to inoculation sites in the National Capital Region and 8 other provinces, she said.

As of June 8, the Philippines has fully vaccinated 1.6 million people, while 4.6 million others have received their first dose.