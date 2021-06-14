Metro Manila Plus to 'most likely' shift to GCQ: Palace

Manila residents line up at the Isabelo Delos Reyes Elementary School in Tondo, Manila on June 9, 2021 for their COVID-19 vaccine. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday will "most likely" allow Metro Manila and surrounding Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna, and Rizal provinces to shift to the second loosest lockdown level, Malacañang said on Monday.

Duterte is set to address the public and announce on Monday new quarantine classifications for the rest of June, said his spokesman Harry Roque.

Roque said he had "very serious doubts" that Duterte would place NCR Plus under the loosest lockdown, modified general community quarantine.

"I think most likely it will be ordinary GCQ," he said in a press briefing.



NCR Plus is under GCQ "with restrictions" until June 15.

The last time the area was under regular GCQ was in March.

"An ordinary GCQ will result in higher percentage capacity, particularly for indoor dining and indoor facilities," said Roque.

Authorities will consider the presence of new, more infectious COVID-19 variants in determining the allowed operational capacity of businesses, said Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez.

"It may not be the same GCQ as before. But certainly, there is a bit of opening where we can," he said in the same briefing.

He said authorities would also study the opening of cinemas, amusement parks, and other leisure establishments.

"Right now we’re just treading carefully dito sa mga indoor activities na ito (with these indoor activities) because of the new variants," said the trade chief.

An urban sprawl of 16 cities and a municipality that are home to some 12 million people, Metro Manila accounts for about two-thirds of the country's gross domestic product.