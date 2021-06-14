Duterte, daughter Sara unlikely to run under one ticket in 2022 polls, says Lacson

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte and his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio are unlikely to run together under one ticket in the 2022 elections, Sen. Panfilo Lacson said Monday.

While having the pair elected to the 2 highest executive positions is "a possibility," Lacson said information reaching his office is that they would not be each other's running mate.

"Both of them running in the same slate, I don't think it will happen. The information that is reaching us is that Mayor Duterte is running under a different slate from that of Mayor Sara Duterte. It’s Sara and somebody else, and then somebody else and President Duterte," Lacson told ANC's Headstart.

"The possibility that both of them would be elected into office is there, but I don’t see the probability of them running together under one ticket," he said.

The elder Duterte has been formally urged by his political party, PDP-Laban, to run for vice president. However, he told Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Pastor Apollo Quiboloy that he is "ready for retirement."

In the same interview, Duterte said he is discouraging his daughter Sara from seeking the presidency. Her name had been floated as a possible candidate, with at least one ally saying there was "no doubt" in his mind that she would run.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque also revealed that Duterte has listed Sara as one of his choices to be his successor in the 2022 elections.

Lacson said in a democracy, it is the electorate who decides who gets to sit in public office, but having 2 Dutertes in the highest positions in government can "definitely" be considered a dynasty.

However, he pointed out that while the Constitution bars political dynasties, there is no enabling law that defines this, "so it's not illegal per se."

"It’s unconstitutional but there’s no enabling law so we’re in a bind," he said.

RELATED VIDEO