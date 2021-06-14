Philippines logs 6,426 new COVID-19 cases

Health workers fall in line for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Ospital ng Maynila on March 23, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippines on Monday recorded 6,426 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of fresh cases in four days, bringing the total coronavirus infections in the country to 1,322,053.

The Department of Health (DOH) said there were also 7,145 new recovered patients, while 57 others recently died from the disease.

"Sa kabuuang bilang ng mga naitalang kaso sa bansa, 4.5 percent (59,096) ang aktibo, 93.8 percent (1,240,112) na ang gumaling, at 1.73 percent (22,845) ang namatay," the DOH said in its daily bulletin.

(Of all the recorded cases in the country, 4.5 percent are active, 93.8 percent recovered, and 1.73 percent died.)

Ten recoveries were reclassified as deaths, it said.

While all laboratories were operational on June 12, the DOH said 10 facilities were unable to submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System.

The number of additional recoveries is the lowest in 3 days, while the daily death count is the lowest in nearly 2 weeks, according to the ABS-CBN Research and Investigative Group.

The Philippines' COVID-19 policy making panel is expected to meet later Monday to discuss whether restrictions should be eased in the capital region, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press conference.

Metro Manila mayors earlier agreed to shorten the curfew in the capital region to 12 a.m. to 4 a.m., starting June 15, but a doctors' group urged local chief executives to retain heightened restrictions in communities.

"Sa ngayon although mas kaunti siya kumpara sa mga kaso nung March o April, medyo madami-dami pa rin po ang mga pasyente nating nakikita lalo na sa ICU...Medyo marami kaming nakikitang severe to critical. We would expect ito po ay magtutuloy pa," Dr. Maricar Limpin, president of the Philippine College of Physicians, told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Although the number of COVID-19 cases is low versus those in March or April, there are still many patients in the ICU. We see many who are suffering from severe to critical cases. We would expect this to continue.)

"Kailangan siguro maghinay-hinay muna tayo, 'wag muna luwagan ang quarantine measure kasi mas mahirap po bumalik sa total lockdown."

(We need to slow down, let's not ease the quarantine measure just yet because it's harder to return to total lockdown.)

Vergeire said the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines "is very fragile."

"Anytime, baka bumalik tayo sa pagtaas ng kaso kung hindi tayo mag-iingat," she said.

(Anytime, we can revert back to having spikes in cases if we are not careful.)

"We need to do these things slowly," she said, referring to suggestions to further open economic activities in the country.

The Philippines needs to vaccinate at least 70 percent of its 110 million population to attain herd immunity against the disease.

As of June 8, the Philippines has fully vaccinated 1.6 million people, while 4.6 million others have received their first dose.

