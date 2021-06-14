No to 'pakipot politics:' Trillanes defends early announcement to run for president

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV teaches at a class on public policy at UP Diliman on August 13, 2019, after his stint at the Senate. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV said Monday those running for president should now declare their plans and prepare for the position as the Philippines is riddled with problems especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That's why he already bared his plan of seeking the country's highest post months before the filing of candidacy in October, he said.

"So, while itong tinatawag na pakipot politics ay uso 'yan before and it works pero sa ganitong panahon, hindi puwede kasi talagang maaga dapat ang preparation. Maraming problema ang Pilipinas at ngayon dapat pinag-aaralan na 'yon," he told ANC's "Rundown."

(While playing hard to get politics works before, but during this time, it will not because preparation should be early. The Philippines has many problems and it should be looked into right now.)

"'Di puwedeng last minute ay magde-decide ka at tapos 'pag nanalo ka, wala ka namang alam. 'Di mo alam paano sosolusyonan ang problema," he added.

(Deciding [to run] should not be last minute and if you'll win, you don't know anything. You don't know how to solve the problems.)

Trillanes, a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte, also urged the opposition to prepare this early. He admitted they were at a disadvantage against the administration.

"I believe the 2022 elections is the most important elections in our history after 1986. With stakes that high, then we just have to make sure we have to win, and in order to win, you need to prepare well and prepare early," he said.

"Hindi naman dapat tayo nagca-catch up kasi nga dehado na 'yong laban. Talagang dapat mas pursigido at mas maaga ang opposition (We should not be catching up because we are at a disadvantage. The opposition should be committed and clear). We have a mountain to climb kaya kailangan simulan na ang pag-akyat na 'yon (that's why we should start climbing it)," he added.

Trillanes had expressed his intention to run as president as early as May.

He even said he was eyeing the presidency should Vice President Leni Robredo decide not to run for the post. He lost his vice presidential bid in 2016.