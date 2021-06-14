1Sambayan umaasang magbabago ang isip ng mga tumangging 'nominees'

MAYNILA — Nirerespeto ng 1Sambayan coalition ang pagtanggi ng ilan sa kanilang "napupusuang" manok sa halalan 2022.

Kabilang sa mga nauna nang tumanggi sina Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, Sen. Grace Poe, at Sen. Nancy Binay, na inimbitahan ng 1Sambayan para maging "nominees" bilang standard bearer ng oposisyon sa 2022.

"I think what is clear is everything is fluid and open, when you say you are not interested or when you say there's no plans. But of course, all of these can change tomorrow or next week," sabi ni 1Sambayan co-convenor Howard Calleja.

"That's why we are saying we are giving them time. We respect the time of discernment," dagdag niya.

Gayunpaman, umaasa silang posible pa itong magbago.

Pero sabi ni Lacson, tila hindi maayos na simula ito para sa koalisyon.

"I don't think it's a good start for the 1Sambayan to say the least. Among those nominees, the 6 of them, 4 have declined and only 2 are left. That doesn’t speak well of a conveners' group making choices for the 2022 national elections," sabi ni Lacson.

Puna pa ni Lacson, tila masyadong pihikan ang 1Sambayan sa pagpili ng mga nais nilang kandidato.

"I don’t think they are inclusive enough. People think, or at least those that I’ve spoken to, that there’s exclusiveness in looking for nominees because they have set the standards," sabi pa ng senador.

Nitong Linggo, sinabi ni Vice President Leni Robredo, isa sa mga "nominee" ng 1Sambayan, na "dapat lagi tayong bukas at dapat laging may espasyo para pakinggan ang iba" para magkaroon ng tunay na pagkakaisa sa hanay ng oposisyon.

Kabilang sa mga "nominees" ng 1Sambayan na isinapubliko noong Sabado ang mga sumusunod:

Robredo

Poe

Ex-Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV

Santos-Recto

CIBAC party-list Rep. Eddie Villanueva

Human Rights lawyer Chel Diokno

Sa anim, si Robredo, Trillanes, at Diokno pa lang ang tila nagsasabing tatakbo sila sa halalan sa 2022.