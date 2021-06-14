1Sambayan says campaign app hacked

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Pro-democracy coalition 1Sambayan said Monday its campaign app was hacked last week, claiming the attack was orchestrated by its political rivals "to maintain in power."

Lawyer Howard Calleja, one of the group's co-convenors, said the data breach of 1Sama Ako, an application for its supporters and volunteers, occurred on Saturday.

"We have our safeguards but obviously it was a professional hack," he told Teleradyo, adding the cyber attack was an attempt to mess up their selection process.

The coalition on Saturday bared 6 names of its potential candidates for president and vice president.

1Sambayan named Vice President Leni Robredo, Senator Grace Poe, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV, CIBAC party-list Rep. Eddie Villanueva, Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos, and human rights lawyer Chel Diokno as its possible nominees for the country's top 2 posts.

The group, launched in March this year, seeks to unify opposition parties in the 2022 national election.

It is led by key political figures and former senior government officials, including former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, former Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio and former foreign affairs chief Albert del Rosario.

Calleja believed the group's political rivals were behind the breach.

"Sabi ko nga, gagawin po lahat ng dirty politics ng ating kalaban para sila ay kumbaga (As I said, they would every dirty politics) to maintain in power," he said.

In light of the hacking incident, Calleja expressed concern on the security standard on the country's voting system in the 2022 elections.

"Hindi malayong gawin at sabi ko nga (It is possible and as I said), they have all the resources, all the logistics para gawin itong dirty politics na ito (to commit dirty politics)," he said.