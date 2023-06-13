Commuters try to catch a ride in Cubao, Quezon City on June 6, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The weekly COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila decreased to 11.6 percent as of June 10, according to pandemic monitor OCTA Research.

OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David said the capital region's positivity rate was 16.7 percent on June 3.

Positivity rate refers to the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come out positive.

The World Health Organization recommends a 5-percent threshold for COVID-19 positivity rate.

"At this time, with about 10 percent positivity [rate], it's relatively safe na," David told TeleRadyo Tuesday.

But he warned the unvaccinated are still at higher risk of getting severe COVID-19.

In Luzon, positivity rates went up in Cagayan, Camarines Sur, La Union, Oriental Mindoro, Pampanga and Tarlac, David said. Other provinces had a decrease in positivity rate.

Meanwhile, positivity rates dropped in many parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, except for Aklan, Negros Occidental and South Cotabato.

The Department of Health previously said it does not consider the positivity rate as the "sole criterion" in monitoring the country's COVID-19 situation.

The agency said there are many factors or measures to consider as to an area’s increase in COVID-19 cases.

"This means metrics such as transmission rate, contact rate, and longer durations of infectiousness are not sole drivers of transmission and increases in cases," the DOH said in a statement this month.

For the agency, the public should focus on the healthcare utilization rates and hospital admissions.

The Philippines on Monday tallied 727 new coronavirus infections, raising its tally to 4,155,758. Of the figure, some 10,761 are active COVID-19 cases.