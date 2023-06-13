Filipino villagers living at the foot of Mayon volcano are seen during a mass evacuation in Daraga town, Albay province, Philippines, 09 June 2023. More than 20,000 residents living around Mayon volcano’s danger zone are being evacuated in schools, gymnasiums, and tents amid impending eruption. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. wants financial assistance to be distributed to thousands of families that would be affected by the unrest of Mayon Volcano, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian said Tuesday.

Gatchalian said his agency already positioned around 38,000 food packs for 8,000 families in Albay. This will be distributed in 5 tranches for 15 days, he added.

But the social welfare chief said not everyone needs food packs, hence the necessity of the financial aid.

"Again, balik tayo, kung mayroon kang anak na maliit na kailangan ng gatas and so forth, nag-uusap na rin kami ng local government upon the instruction of the President na baka kailangan sustentuhan rin natin no ayudahan natin ng financial assistance," Gatchalian told Palace reporters following a sectoral meeting in Malacañang.

"So nag-uusap at mag-uusap pa kami ulit ni Governor kung paano at kailan natin ipapamahagi ang financial assistance at kung magkano," he added.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development, he said, would need to discuss strategies with the local government units to arrange "as to who feeds on what days."

"Bottom line natin dito, lahat ng nilikas na mga lokal na pamahalaan na nasa evacuation center, hawak na ng kanilang mga alkalde, ng kanilang mga local officials iyong foods for the next fifteen days and then after which, the provincial government will step in," he said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) earlier in the day warned that Mayon's unrest could span months.

The 2018 eruption lasted from January to March, while the 2014 eruption took "almost the same number of months," the agency noted.

Around 13,000 people have been moved to evacuation centers, most from farming villages at or near the foot of the volcano, authorities said on Monday.