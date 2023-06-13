The public viewing and wake for Former Senator and military General Rodolfo Biazon begins today at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City. June 13, 2023. Biazon, 88, died on Independence day after battling lung cancer. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday paid tribute to the late former senator and military chief Rodolfo Biazon.

In his message, Marcos lauded Biazon's years in government service as a military man and lawmaker.

"During his many years of government service, Senator Biazon distinguished himself among his peers by his brand of leadership and statesmanship, both as a military man and as a veteran lawmaker. He was highly respected by his colleagues and by the public for being opinionated, conscientious and virtuous as he fought for his mission and advocacies," he said.

"We mourn the loss of a distinguished public servant, a former Armed Forces chief and legislator who dedicated his life to serving the country and the Filipino people," Marcos added.

Biazon passed away Monday at the age of 88 after battling lung cancer for almost a year.

He served as the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during the administration of the late president Corazon Aquino in 1991. He was the first leader of the country's military coming from the PMC.

He then served as a senator in two stints, from 1992 to 1995 and then from 1998 to 2010.

Later in his political career, Biazon would become the representative of Muntinlupa City's sole congressional district from 2010 to 2016. This would be his final political stint.

RELATED VIDEO