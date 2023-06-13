School-age girls are accompanied by their and parents and guardians as they receive their Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines at the Makati Coliseum in Makati City on Tuesday. 📷: Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- The local government of Makati and the Department of Health (DOH) kicked off Tuesday its school-based immunization program to combat the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) at the Makati Coliseum.

The event, titled "Sa Aking Paglaki, Walang HPV," aims to immunize grade 4 female students against HPV, which is the cause of almost all cervical cancer cases.

Representatives of the city government, DOH, and the Department of Education witnessed a ceremonial vaccination of the students as they pledged their commitment to support the campaign.

"Itong [cervical cancer] ay itinuturing na maiiwasang sakit at malulunasan kapag maagang natukoy," said Dr. Aleli Sudiacal, director IV at DOH Metro Manila Center for Health Development.

The Health department says the free vaccine may be availed by girls 9-14 years old, while female adults may avail of free cervical cancer screenings in health centers.

DOH added that cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among Filipino women with 7,190 new cases each year and 11 dying each day.