Magnitude 5 quake jolts Occidental Mindoro

Phivolcs image

MANILA -- A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro Tuesday evening, Phivolcs said.

The tremor occurred 24 kilometers northwest of Lubang town at 8:57 p.m. with a depth of 67 km.

Phivolcs also added that the tremor was tectonic in origin.

An intensity 2 quake was felt in Quezon City while an instrumental intensity of intensity 1 was reported in City of Tagaytay, Cavite; and City of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro.

Philvolcs said it is not expecting any damages from the said tremor, but aftershocks are expected.

RELATED VIDEO: