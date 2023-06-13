Magnitude 5 quake jolts Occidental Mindoro

MANILA -- A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Occidental Mindoro Tuesday evening, Phivolcs said.
The tremor occurred 24 kilometers northwest of Lubang town at 8:57 p.m. with a depth of 67 km.
Phivolcs also added that the tremor was tectonic in origin.
An intensity 2 quake was felt in Quezon City while an instrumental intensity of intensity 1 was reported in City of Tagaytay, Cavite; and City of Calapan, Oriental Mindoro.
Philvolcs said it is not expecting any damages from the said tremor, but aftershocks are expected.
