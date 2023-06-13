Ankle to gutter-deep floods inundate a street in Barangay Arkong Bato, Valenzuela City on June 11, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has ordered the newly-created Water Resources Management Office (WRMO) to form a comprehensive plan to prevent flooding in the capital region and coastal areas, Malacañang said Tuesday.

The President said WRMO's flood mitigation plan must include the creation of "water impounding facilities to manage the country's water resources," as this water could be used elsewhere, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a release.

PCO said the matter was discussed during Marcos' meeting with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the National Irrigation Administration (NIA).

“Pinapatingnan ko kung papaano ang kailangan, ano pa ‘yung dadagdag natin. Malaki, bilyon-bilyon na ang ginagastos natin para maglagay ng mga dike, maglagay ng mga waterway, mga spillway, pati pumping station dito sa NCR ay napag-usapan namin para mas marami at maging mas efficient ang paglabas ng tubig,” said Marcos.

“Bukod doon ay papaano natin, huwag natin naman sana tinatapon ‘yung tubig dahil ay kailangan na natin ‘yang tubig na ‘yan. So gumagawa rin kami ng paraan para maipon ang tubig," he added.

Marcos said government was eyeing for other areas outside Metro Manila where it could construct the water impounding facilities to "control water flow and avoid flooding."

This is where the comprehensive plan could be used, as this could determine where flood waters would go, he said.

“Para doon natin kokontrolin, hindi na papasok dito sa Maynila, at mayroon pa tayong naipon na tubig para sa agrikultura, para sa iba’t ibang gamit,” he said.

“At ‘yan ang aming tinitingnan nang mabuti at kahit papaano ay nagagawa naman natin na maproteksyunan ang mga nakatira sa tabi ng ilog at saka ng dagat,” he said.

During the meeting, officials tackled Republic Act No. 6716 or the Rainwater Collector and Springs Development Act of 1989, which noted the P5.86 billion cost of construction and installation of 6,002 rainwater collection system nationwide.

The law mandates the creation of rainwater collections per village to reduce floods. It also acts as a steady source of water supply during the dry season.

Marcos said government, through the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), has P351-billion worth of flood control projects in Metro Manila and nearby areas.

State weather bureau PAGASA earlier this month declared the onset of the rainy season amid widespread showers in Luzon and the Visayas.

PAGASA said earlier that 10 to 14 tropical cyclones are expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) this year, as the weather phenomenon El Niño — a weather phenomenon characterized by below-normal rainfall — was also expected to strike.

The weather bureau in May issued an El Niño alert, which means there was a huge chance that this could occur in the coming months.

