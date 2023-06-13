Home  >  News

Habagat to bring rains over northern, central Luzon: PAGASA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 13 2023 05:46 PM

MANILA - The southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to bring rains over the northern and central parts of Luzon, the state weather bureau said.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said Ilocos Region, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will experience monsoon rains until Wednesday.

Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales and Bataan will also experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to habagat.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are also possible in these areas, PAGASA said.

