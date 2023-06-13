Family shares glimpses of Biazon's private life

The Biazon siblings Rino, Ritchie, and Ruffy at the wake of their father, former senator and AFP Chief of Staff Rodolfo Biazon at the Heritage Memorial Park in Taguig City on June 13, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The first day of public viewing for the remains of late Senator and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Rodolfo Biazon began Tuesday, with wreaths conveying condolences arriving non-stop inside Chapel 234 of Heritage Park in Taguig City.

Majority of those who paid their last respect to the former senator came from the AFP, where he served for more than 30 years, as well as the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Retired Marine Colonel Ariel Querubin -- the former’s subordinate – was the first to visit the wake.

AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Andres Centino and Army Commanding General Lt General Romeo Brawner, Jr. came next.

Tuesday’s start of public viewing was opened by Southern Police District Director Kirby Brion Kraft and Police Col. Angel Garcillano of Muntinlupa City Police.

Biazon’s widow Monchie in an interview said while she is thankful that her husband was able to serve the country both as a military guy and a politician, she prefers the soldier Biazon.

“I prefer a soldier than a politician. I was unhappy when he joined the Senate. Parang sa soldier merong discipline, even now... (in politics) sometimes even if you do it right, you’re accused of this and that. Merong mga bashers, and I hate that, because if you are a politician you do your best, and yet you are accused of something you did not do. It made you hurting,” Mrs. Biazon said.

THE PRIVATE GENERAL BIAZON

For Mrs. Biazon, the best part of their 62 years of marriage was having her husband around all the time.

And this happened after the former senator retired from public service, she said.

While describing her husband as a man who was not that demonstrative of his feelings, she was always secure of his love for him and their children.

The former senator, his widow said, always insisted to accompany her everywhere despite his health condition, which made her to “escape” their house to buy groceries from time to time.

“It’s so hard now that we parted. I feel alone, because we’re only three in the house. We have our apo, who grew up with us, and then the two of us, and then the driver. And the driver is outside. So we’re just three of us inside the house. Now that he’s gone, then we are just two,” Mrs. Biazon said.

“This noontime I was alone. Well, it’s sort of lonely because everywhere I look, it's as if he’s there. I really miss him. He’s no longer there in the sofa, and I never hear the TV anymore. So, it’s sort of very hard to start,” she added.

What’s sadder, she said, is their lack of time to say good bye to each other.

“We did not. The plan was, as soon as he gets better, stronger, we might travel again. That was the plan. Thar’s why I kept crying the other day because, you know, we never planned any for our future. As if, everything is going to be smooth. It’s a sudden brave front now on my part,” Biazon’s widow said.

Mrs. Biazon said she is just now thinking of her children and grandchildren to remain strong.

Mikee Biazon, son of the late senator’s eldest son Rino, is the “apo” that Mrs. Biazon was referring to.

According to Mikee, he was only eight months old when his “Lolo Ling” (short for Darling) and “Mama” (Monchie) brought him to the Philippines and raised him.

Mikee is now 32-years old.

“Si Lolo Ling po very strong yung humor nya. Very down to earth. Sa labas kasi pag nakikita ng tao po, very brusko yung energy nya, pero at home very simple, nakikipag-biruan. Masayahin sya lagi, laging naka-smile. Ganun po sya sa amin,” Mikee shared.

“Yung natutunan ko sya sa kanya maging down-to-earth po, maging mabuti sa kapwa tao... Nag-promise din po ako kay Lolo Ling na pag nawala na po siya, aalagaan ko po talaga si Mama sa bahay," Mikee said.



Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon in a separate interview said one advice of his father that he would always remember is “don’t be a prisoner of your own ambition.”

“Kasi yung buhay nya parang ganun eh, hindi naman nya hinangad, hindi nya tina-target na ma-achieve. For example, pumasoksya bilang sundalo. Hindi naman niya iniisip na he will be a chief of staff. Na I will do everything to become a chief of staff, hindi siya ganun,” Ruffy said.

"Just have a vision. Yung ambition is more personal eh sarili mo lang na hangad. Yung vision is something na parang ideal scenario na gusto mong maabot. So sa kanya, pagka masyado kang naging prisoner ng ambition, darating yung point at all cost darating yung thing that you want to have. And sometimes, sabi nya, you will only be doing something that you should not be doing," he added.

On Tuesday, the Muntinlupa City local government passed a resolution commending Biazon for his contributions to the nation.

The public viewing for Biazon’s wake will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from June 13 to 18.

On June 19, Biazon’s remains will be brought to the Senate for necrological rites, before his 3 p.m. transfer to the Philippine Marines headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City.

Biazon’s remains will be laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, noon of June 20.



RELATED VIDEO