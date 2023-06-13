MANILA – Sen. Francis Tolentino on Tuesday asked the Department of Health (DOH) to consider allowing foreign doctors to practice in the Philippines "for a limited period," not to compete with local practitioners, but for "exchange of ideas" and "transfer of technology."

“Mayroon naman pong mga doktor na rehistrado sa ibang bansa na gusto mag practice for a brief period dito sa ating bansa na espesiyalista talaga doon… Sandali (lang) sila rito, hindi naman para makipag-compete. Magkakaroon ito ng transfer of technology,” said Tolentino.

According to Tolentino, the current "protective policy" in the Philippines prevents foreign doctors to temporarily practice here.

Tolentino cited his experience during the aftermath of typhoon Yolanda, in which a group of French and Spanish physicians from Doctors Without Borders approached him in Tacloban City, telling him that they were only allowed to administer first aid procedure since they don’t have licenses to practice in the Philippines.

Newly-appointed Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa told Tolentino that he will talk to the Professional Regulations Commission (PRC) on the possibility of relaxing the current licensing rules to allow foreign doctors to temporarily practice their profession in the Philippines.

The PRC, under Republic Act No. 8981, has the power to supervise foreign nationals who are authorized by existing laws to practice their professions either as holders of a certificate of registration and a professional identification card or a temporary special permit in the Philippines.