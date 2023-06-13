De Lima camp files motion to reconsider bail denial

MANILA -- The camp of former senator Leila de Lima has filed a motion for reconsideration at the Muntinlupa RTC Branch 256, after the court denied her bail petition last June 7.
In the 22-page motion, the senator's camp said the court made "grave but reversible errors" in its use of the "probable cause as the standard of proof in denying bail, instead of proof that the evidence of guilt is strong."
It also said that the court made a mistake in saying De Lima was involved in using New Bilibid Prison inmates and the "Oplan Galugad" in the illegal drug trade in the prison.
The motion also stated that the court committed "jurisdictional errors amounting to grave abuse of discretion" in its order and also "erred in not granting bail on humanitarian grounds."
De Lima's camp is hoping that the court would reconsider its decision and grant their motion for bail after the senator's recent acquittal.
