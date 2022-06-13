Around 90 delegates from ASEAN participate in a tabletop exercise on responding to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) incidents in Pasay City on June 13, 2022. Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — About 90 delegates from member-countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) joined in a regional forum on responding to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) incidents held in Pasay City Monday.

Participants joined in card-game-like activities to enhance their readiness to coordinate responses in case of biological attacks.

The event, which will run until Wednesday, is co-chaired by the Philippines, South Korea, and the United States.

DFA Asst. Sec. Daniel Espiritu, who heads the office on ASEAN affairs, said nations must be prepared for another possible public health emergency, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Espiritu said he hopes the discussions and exercises will help enhance their capabilities to respond to CBRN incidents as well as to improve efforts to address such threats.

He added that the linkages and networks from the activity will improve collective response to CBRN threats.

“There are probably some bad guys or lone wolves might do something that could instigate a bio-crisis within a nation. We saw how the pandemic evolved… accidents can happen. It can happen in the hospitals, we have to consider all possible options,” Espiritu said.

US Acting Deputy Asst. Sec. Kathryn Insley said threats have increased in the past years, emphasizing the need for engagements on response capabilities.

“We have nuclear facilities actively under attack as well as chemical facilities just in the past week. The pandemic necessitated the construction of large number of labs that are required to handle pathogens, including pathogens that can be weaponized... So from my perspective, from US perspective, engagements like these are more important than ever,” Insley said.

For his part, Korean Consul General Lee Kyoo-ho scored the need to intensify international coordination to increase capacity, identify and address gaps and allocate resources to respond effectively to chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear incidents, including pandemics.

Lessons from the tabletop exercise may be later incorporated into a comprehensive manual on the matter.