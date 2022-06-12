Commuters wait for a ride along EDSA southbound in Makati City on June 9, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines recorded 308 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

This is the highest daily tally in almost two months, or since April 20, ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said.

The number of active COVID cases in the country is 2,918. Of the fresh infections, 153 are from Metro Manila.

The country's total cases has climbed to 3,693,222.

The positivity rate from June 5 to 11 is at 1.9 percent, higher than the 1.2 percent recorded the previous week, Guido added.

BREAKING: DOH reports 308 new cases today, the highest daily tally in almost two months or since April 20.



DOH also reports 0 new deaths.



NCR with 153 new cases today.



The positivity rate for the week of June 5 to 11 is 1.9%, higher than the 1.2% recorded the previous week. pic.twitter.com/YZqt7jbKe7 — Edson C. Guido (@EdsonCGuido) June 12, 2022

The first confirmed coronavirus infection in the Philippines was reported on January 30, 2020, involving a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China were the disease is believed to have first emerged.

DOH Data from the Department of Health showed the number of deaths at 60,461, with no new death recorded Sunday. The total recoveries also reached 3,629,843.

From May 30 to June 5, the country recorded 1,295 new COVID-19 cases or an average of 185 per day, which is 1.4 percent lower than the cases reported from the previous week, the DOH said.

The DOH earlier announced the detection of the highly transmissible omicron BA.4 subvariant from a Filipino who traveled from the Middle East earlier in May.

Some 69.5 million or 77.24 percent of the target 90 million people in the country have been fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease. Of those who received their primary series, 14 million have received their booster shots.

Malacañang announced that Metro Manila will remain under Alert level 1 until the middle of June.

Authorities continue to remind the public to follow minimum health protocols, especially wearing of face masks.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more News on iWantTFC



