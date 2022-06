A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was recorded 10:21 p.m. of June 12, 2022 southeast of Santiago, Agusan del Norte. Image from Phivolcs

MANILA - A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was recorded Sunday night southeast of Santiago, Agusan del Norte, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The tremor, which was tectonic in origin, struck at 10:21 p.m., with a depth of 12 kilometers.

Instrumental Intensity II was recorded in Cabadbaran City in Agusan del Norte.

No damage nor aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs said.