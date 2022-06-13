MANILA — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Monday said it revoked the license of the sports utility vehicle driver who was seen in a viral video running over a guard at a Mandaluyong City mall.

In a statement, the LTO said that aside from revoking the license of driver Jose Antonio Sanvicente, it also permanently banned him from getting another license and driving a vehicle.

This was after the agency found that Sanvicente's actions were "tantamount to the acts of an improper person to operate a motor vehicle", based on the Land Transportation Code.

The LTO also found that upon further investigation, Sanvicente showed "a history of his reckless behavior on the road" and was apprehended thrice for reckless driving in 2010, 2015, and 2016.

Sanvicente is also facing charges of frustrated murder and abandonment of one’s victim filed by the Mandaluyong City police.

The LTO added in its statement that it had issued show cause orders twice to Sanvicente to let him explain his side on the incident, but he did not comply both times.

This prompted the agency to place Sanvicente's license on a 90-day preventive suspension and his vehicle under alarm.

Sanvicente's family previously promised Senator-elect JV Ejercito that they would shoulder the medical expenses of the security guard and that they would "face the consequences."

Ejercito had offered a reward of P50,000 for solid information on Sanvicente's whereabouts.

RELATED VIDEO: