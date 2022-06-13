Egyptian ambassador invites Marcos to attend COP27

MANILA - Egyptian Ambassador to the Philippines Ahmed Shehabeldin Ibrahim on Monday invited President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to attend the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

Egypt will host the annual conference in Sharm El-Sheikh in November.

"This topic we talked about how just the international community to respond to the challenges of climate change and both share just probably we are different in geography and climate nature, however, we share the main concerns," he said in a press conference after his courtesy visit on the Philippines' 17th President.

"He would like to be there. He believes in the climate change issues and to be closely just following what would be the way forward," he said.

Egypt is "really keen to develop the bilateral relations" with the Philippines, a country which is considered as "one of the key spots of international relations," the ambassador said.

"We are looking forward to develop many areas of cooperation since we are both agricultural countries and we can work for tourism and many aspects of cooperation," he said.

"It was really fruitful [meeting] and we will follow up with that," he said.

Marcos earlier said that climate change is "immediately of great interest" to his administration as the Philippines is one of the top 3 countries at risk due to the ill effects of shifting temperatures and weather patterns across the globe.

Last month, the incoming President said in a press conference that the United States is "offering" to provide assistance to mitigate climate change in different countries, including the Philippines.

The world's largest economy wants "to take a leadership role in the mitigation of the effects of global warming," he said.