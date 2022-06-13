Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Entertainment Capital of the World has been shaken up after some of its renowned wedding chapels received cease and desist letters, demanding that they stop using Elvis Presley's image and likeness in their programs.

The notices were sent by Authentic Brands Group, which acquired the intellectual property of the King of Rock and Roll in 2013.

Fil-Am residents of Las Vegas raised concerns over the impact of the supposed crackdown as Elvis-inspired weddings are a staple in the city.

"They sent it to chapels who are specifically advertising as Elvis chapels... Almost all chapels had an Elvis package. I did too," wedding business owner Dolly De Leon said. "I just posted one of my Elvis weddings. I don't think I can do it anymore."

De Leon expects a long legal battle between big wedding chapel owners and ABG's Elvis Presley Enterprises.

"In my opinion, may mga lalaban [they will fight] because they're making lots of money, those chapels who are making good money. There's gonna be a fight in court."

ABG apologized for the supposed confusion over its cease-and-desist notices.

"That was never our intention," it said in a statement.

ABG explained that it is seeking partnerships with small business owners to make sure that Elvis' name, image, and likeness are officially licensed and authorized by the estate.

"We are working with the chapels to ensure that the usage of Elvis’ name, image and likeness are in keeping with his legacy," ABG insisted.

According to the Clark County registrar's office, more than five million marriage licenses in the county have been issued as of February this year. Elvis-themed weddings are among the most popular weddings in Las Vegas, and have been around for decades.