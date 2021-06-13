VP Robredo says rise in 2020 net worth due to late mother's estate

Vice President Leni Robredo. OVP/Handout

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday said her declared wealth for 2020 increased due to properties that her mother left when she passed away last year.

Robredo made the remark following a report that her net worth increased to P11.9 million. The Vice President said the rise in her wealth was still subject to change as her mother's estate have yet to be settled among her siblings.

"Namatay yung nanay ko at ako lang ang anak dito. Ang mga kapatid ko nagtatrabaho sa labas ng bansa. Tatlo kaming magkakapatid. So ako yung parang executor. Di ko pa natatapos kasi marami pa kaming 'di nadidiskubre kasi wala sa listahan dati," she said in her weekly radio show.

(My mother died and I'm the only child here. My siblings work abroad. We're 3 siblings, I'm the executor of her will. I've yet to finish it because we have many properties yet to be found because they're not included on our prior list.)

"Ang nireport ko lang (sa SALN), yung nasa akin. Wala pa kaming extrajudicial settlement. Meron akong nakalagay sa aking SALN na subject to final settlement."

(I reported what's mine in my SALN. We don't have extrajudicial settlement yet. I put in my SALN that it's subject to final settlement.)

Robredo said she would try to finalize her mother's estate when she returns to her hometown Naga City.

The Vice President had previously said this was also behind her recent trips home, denying claims that she was preparing for a gubernatorial bid in next year's elections.

Robredo's net worth in 2019 stood P3.5 million, up by P1.2 million from her net worth of P2.3 million in 2018.

