Total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now at 20,093 with 1 new case

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 20,093 as 1 new case was recorded Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported no new recovery and 1 new fatality.

The number of Filipinos currently being treated abroad for the disease is 6,817 as 12,077 of those infected have recovered, while 1,199 have died.

There are currently 94 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,499 in the Asia Pacific, 930 in Europe, 4,273 in the Middle East and Africa, and 115 in the Americas.

The DFA received a lone report confirming one new COVID-19 case and one new fatality in the Middle East today.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,315,639 people. The tally includes 22,788 deaths, 1,232,986 recoveries, and 59,865 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 175.6 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Turkey leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 3.7 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

