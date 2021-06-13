Pinoy, kinilala bilang 2021 Dairy Manager of the Year sa New Zealand

Watch more in iWantTFC

Ginawaran ang isang Pinoy dairy farmer ng 2021 Dairy Manager of the Year Award sa New Zealand.

Ayon kay Christopher Vila, nagsimula siya bilang farm assistant sa isang 1,200-cow farm. Taong 2008 nang magpunta sa New Zealand si Vila, na mula Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya.

Dahil beterinaryo ng swine and poultry ang kaniyang dating trabaho sa Pilipinas kinailangan niyang mag-adjust.

"Then I saw an opportunity to step my career even further and became a manager in this farm in the past 7 years. This year will be my 8th season in the same farm," aniya.

Ang parangal bilang Dairy Manager of the Year sa New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards ay patunay na kayang harapin ang mga pagsubok, sabi niya.

"Personally for me, it’s a good personal validation that even though we have doubts about our strength and capabilities, we should summon up our courage to try," ani Vila.

Nakatanggap siya ng 22,000 New Zealand dollar o higit P735,000.

Bukod pa ito sa kaniyang nasungkit na De Laval Livestock Management Merit Award ngayong taon.



Isang karangalan naman para sa Philippine Embassy sa New Zealand ang pagkilala sa mga Pinoy sa larangan ng dairy farming.

"It goes to show yung galing ng Pinoy na ating mga bagong bayani. Especially dito sa New Zealand, the number 1 industry is dairy and we're very proud that we have a kababayan who has been recognized as top manager of top industry. So it shows the Filipino community in New Zealand of 80,000 is really coming of age," ani Philippine Ambassador to New Zealand Gary Domingo.

Mensahe ni Vila sa mga kababayan: maging maparaan.



“Filipinos are known to be good workers. Keep doing what you’re doing but do not stop there. Learn and find ways to improve and further your careers by setting a goal and taking steps to achieve it," aniya.

--Ulat ni Seresa Lapaz, TFC News Asia Pacific Correspondent