'Pakinggan ang iba': Robredo seeks inclusive unity among opposition

Vice President Leni Robredo. OVP/Handout

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Sunday called for unity that seeks to include others among those in opposition.

Robredo made the remark after opposition coalition 1Sambayan announced its initial list of nominees for presidency and vice presidency in next year's elections, which included her.

"'Pag pinagusapan natin ang unity, hindi 'yun unity ng pareho lang na paniniwala. Pero pagbibigay ‘yun ng espasyo para sa iba na iba ang paniniwala sa'tin," she said in her weekly radio show.

(When we talk about unity, we don't just talk about the same beliefs. We give space for those who believe something else besides our own.)

"Kailangan intindihin, bakit maraming attracted sa Pangulo, bakit maraming attracted sa ganitong klaseng politiko. Kailangan yun i-recognize. Di puwede sabihin na tayo lang ang magaling, tayo lang ang matino."

(We need to understand why there are many people attracted to the President, to this kind of politician. We need to recognize that. It doesn't mean we're the only ones who are great, who are upright.)

She added, "Dapat lagi tayong bukas at dapat laging may espasyo para pakinggan ang iba. Kasi kung sarado tayo, walang mangyayari."

(We always need to be open and there should always be space to listen to others. If there's none, nothing will happen.)

Robredo also urged politicians' supporters, including her own, to refrain from posting misinformation on social media.

"Okay naman na maingay sila sa social media para ipakita ang support sa'yo, pero sana walang sinungaling," she said.

(It's okay for supporters to be active on social media, but I hope no one's spreading lies.)

Robredo earlier said she was open to run for the country's top post but emphasized she has to take some things into consideration.