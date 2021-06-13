Brother of Abu Sayyaf's Sawadjaan, 3 other bandits killed in Sulu

MANILA - Four Abu Sayyaf members, including the brother of group leader and bomber Mundi Sawadjaan, were killed in a clash in Jolo town, Sulu early Sunday, the military said.

Abu Sayyaf bandits fired upon authorities as they were about to serve an arrest warrant against Abu Sayyaf subleader Injam Yadah at around 2 a.m. Sunday, said Major Gen. William Gonzales, commander of Joint Task Force (JTF)-Sulu and 11th Infantry Division.

Yadah died on the spot with his follower identified as alias Raup, as well as Al-al Sawadjaan, Mundi's youngest brother, and another unidentified ASG member.

"All of our forces under JTF-Sulu are doubling our efforts to also catch Mundi Sawadjaan. His brothers are now dead and we are optimistic that he will also be neutralized," Gonzales said.

Al-Al Sawadjaan allegedly had some knowledge in bomb making and have already pledged as a suicide bomber, the military said.

Mujafal Sawadjaan, another brother of Mundi was killed in Patikul town, Sulu in April.

Mundi is suspected to be involved in the August 24, 2020 twin blasts in Jolo that killed seven soldiers, a policeman, and six civilians, and injured 75 others.

Yadah was involved in the kidnapping of five Indonesian nationals in Malaysian waters last year who were rescued in Tawi-Tawi earlier this year, according to Lt. Col. Wilfredo Borgonia, commander of the 35th Infantry Battalion.