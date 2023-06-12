VP Duterte invites Brunei crown prince to PH

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte meets Crown Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah of Brunei. Twitter/@indaysara

Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday met His Royal Highness Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince of Brunei Darussalam, during her visit to the country.

Duterte shared photos of her and Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah on social media.

She also shared that they talked about sports and the contribution of Filipino workers in Brunei.

Ikinararangal ko ang mainit na pagtanggap ka sa akin nitong araw ng Lunes ni His Royal Highness Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, ang Crown Prince ng Brunei Darussalam. pic.twitter.com/TrL6GSQf43 — Sara Duterte (@indaysara) June 12, 2023

Duterte also said she invited the crown prince to visit the Philippines and eat durian in Davao City.

Duterte is in Brunei as the president of Southeast Asian Ministers of Education Organization (SEAMEO) and as secretary of the Department of Edcuation.