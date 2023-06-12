MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on the celebration of the 125th Independence Day vowed the Philippines would never be subservient again to any external force and reiterated the importance of addressing "un-freedoms" hounding Filipinos today.

In his speech, Marcos said independence was the means to achieve the country's development.

"The heroes of our liberation will be proud now that we have thrown off the ominous yolk of domination, never again to be subservient to any external force that directs or determines our destiny," Marcos said during his Independence Day speech at the Quirino Grandstand.

"We have stayed the course and adhered to the ideals of a free independent country, popular, representative, and responsible," he said.

But the President stressed the importance of solving urgent problems that Filipinos face, including poverty, hunger, and inequality which "stand the way of human development."

These can be addressed, he said, through "wise policies" that government would implement "with vigor and consistency," such as the country's Philippine Development Plan to boost job creation and curb poverty until the end of his term in 2028.

"We will strive to remove the un-freedoms. We will aim to feed the hungry, free the bound, and banish poverty," Marcos said.

"I will be with you on that long and uphill road to achieve that dream of freedom, freedom from hunger, freedom from neglect, and freedom from fear."

In a separate message released earlier in the day, Marcos urged the public to assert their liberty. He also lauded Filipinos' courage in the face of "new oppressors and challenges."

"It is in our core to defend what is ours," Marcos said.

"Now, in the age where battles remain but occur in places the eyes cannot see, if is more necessary to take to heart the immeasurable courage and loss that came out of our heroes," he added.

"For this, I challenge each of us: On the 125th year since the declaration of our freedom, let us assert our liberty day by day."

Marcos' first Independence Day celebration as Philippine President was shrouded by light rains in Luneta and the nearby Quirino Grandstand, which was attended by various government officials and World War II veterans.

Despite the inclement weather, Marcos pushed through with the wreath-laying and flag-raising activities at the Rizal National Monument.

INDEPENDENCE RITES IN CAVITE

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, meanwhile, led the Independence Day rites in Kawit, Cavite. This was where former President Emilio Aguinaldo declared the Philippine independence on June 12, 1898

In his message, Bersamin urged Filipinos to honor the Philippine flag and those who fought for the country’s independence from Spain.

“I appeal to all Filipinos to look at our national flag and national anthem with sincerest affection and genuine respect,” Bersamin said in speech delivered at the balcony where the Philippine flag was first officially unfurled 125 years ago.

“We owe to them our existence as a free and independent nation. They deserve our lasting homage and gratitude as a nation,” he said.

Bersamin underscored that Filipinos “are blessed that the Philippines is independent, sovereign and free."

“Independence is essential to the existence of every nation. A nation without it is either ruled by another or is a dependency or protectorate,” the former Chief Justice said.

“That nation lacks identity… and has no freedom to move forward… We should not therefore lose our independence," he said.

Aguinaldo first declared the Philippines’ independence at the Aguinaldo Shrine through a 21-page proclamation signed by 97 compatriots who represented different provinces in the country, Bersamin noted.

It is also where the Philippine National Anthem, composed by Julian Felipe, was first played without the official lyrics, he said.