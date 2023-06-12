Habagat to continue bringing rains over Luzon

PAGASA image.

MANILA - The southwest monsoon or habagat will continue to bring rains over parts of Luzon, the state weather bureau said Monday.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, PAGASA said habagat will bring monsoon rains over the Ilocos region, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Zambales and Bataan.

Cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will also prevail over Metro Manila, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon and the rest of Central Luzon.

The rest of the country will also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to heavy to at times intense rains are possible in these areas, PAGASA said.

