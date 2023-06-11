A concert was held at the Metropolitan Theater Manila. Izzy Lee, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA - A concert was held at the Metropolitan Theater Manila on June 11 to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the Philippine Independence.

The concert, entitled "Mga Bunga ng Kalayaan" (Fruits of Freedom), was a celebration of the country's journey towards freedom that featured musical performances, dances, poetry, and skits directed and written by Floy Quintos.

The concert was a nostalgic look back at the experiences of Filipinos during the colonial era.

"Medyo kakaiba itong concert na ito marami na akong nagawa na kasarinlan concerts. Pero medyo binago namin ngayon. Imbis na naging chronological yung pagkwento nagfocus talaga kami sa mga bunga ng kalayaan, ang ating workforce, ang ating kalayaan. Yung ating warrior spirit, yung ating faith, yung ating pangaral ng ating mga bayani na kailangan natin isabuhay," Quintos said.

"Bagama't nakamtan na natin ang ating kasarinlan napakarami pa nating kailangan alagaan upang makuha ang ating kalayaan," he added.

The show brought together veteran singers and personalities in theater such as Poppert Bernades, Esang de Torres, Arman Ferrer, Nonie Buencamino, Stella Cañete-Mendoza, Audie Gemora, and Joel Lamangan to perform.

The Ateneo Chamber Singers, the Philippine Harmonic Orchestra, and other musical acts also graced the stage under the direction of National Artist Ryan Cayabyab.

The performance was a free event open to all interested individuals.

The Independence Day concert was organized by the National Commission for Culture and Arts, National Historical Commission of the Philippines, and Metropolitan Theater.

According to the Chairperson of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines Emmanual Calairo, the concert also aimed to repackage the storytelling of history.

"Kailangan maging relevant tayo. Hindi lang puro libro ang ginagawa natin. Dapat meron din tayong visuals in an artistic creation kaya importante itong concert na 'to," Calairo said.

Dr. Xiao Chua, a Philippine public historian, explained that the show highlighted the fact that the country was founded on words, songs, and poems of the country's heroes.

"Sa palagay ko yung manunuod nito magiging interesado na sana magbasa pa, makinig pa sa mga dokyumentaryo tungkol sa kasaysayan...may pamana yung mga bayani natin ipinasa nila ito sa atin, ingatan natin ito at ipaglaban," Chua said.