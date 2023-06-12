Former senator and Armed Forces Chief of Staff Rodolfo Biazon. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE/File

MANILA — Muntinlupa Mayor Ruffy Biazon couldn't hold back tears as he reminisced about his father, former senator Rodolfo Biazon, who died on Monday after a yearlong battle with lung cancer.

"He's a unique person... as a Filipino talaga, he is someone that [needs] to be cloned," an emotional younger Biazon told ABS-CBN News hours after his father passed away at the age of 88.

He also described his father as a "simple man," even as the former senator rose through the ranks in his military and political career.

“He did everything, with all sincerity for the country, for the people. Kung gaano siya kasimple nung bata siya, the way we have known him. When he was a nobody, when he was a regular, he was a regular soldier. Hanggang ngayon na naging senador, congressman, AFP Chief of Staff, ordinary citizen Biazon. He remained a simple man that he was,” he said.



“Not affected by power, not affected by privilege. I think that’s how he should be known,” he added.

The elder Biazon, who served the country as a soldier, military general, senator, and congressman for more than 30 years, died 8:30 a.m. on Monday, as the Philippines was celebrating its 125th Independence Day.

The former senator's family earlier said that he had been stricken by pneumonia for a second time, which further weakened his lungs.

But for the younger Biazon, his father’s passing on Independence Day showed his love for his country.

"Panahon na talaga niya. Tiniming na nga nya ng Independence Day. As always, palagi siya sigurong kung mag-isip significant eh. So, even in his last action of saying goodbye, Independence Day," he said.

"And I think that was really poetic na the man who was known as the defender of democracy during critical times of our democracy, was there to protect it."

An official of the Philippine Marine Corps, the elder Biazon led the country's military as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in 1991 under the administration of late president Cory Aquino.

He then entered politics in 1992, serving as senator for two terms between 1992 and 1994, and then again between 1998 and 2004.

He also served as Muntinlupa City representative from 2010 to 2016.

The elder Biazon was survived by his wife Monchie, daughter Richie and sons Rino and Ruffy, along with his daughters-in-law; sons-in-law; grandchildren and great grandchildren.

RETIRED MILITARY OFFICERS HONOR BIAZON

Biazon's colleagues and friends in the military paid tribute to the late senator, even as they expressed surprise in his passing.

Retired Lt. Gen. Ernesto Carolina, the former head of the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO), said he last met Biazon last April for their weekly fellowship.

He credited Biazon for passing laws promoting the welfare of Filipino veterans.

“He was the usual enthusiastic General Biazon saying his 10-cents worth about major issues especially the South China Sea... He really did a lot for our veterans. And he is one of the veterans that we are very proud of,” Carolina told ABS-CBN News in a phone interview.

Retired Gen. Alexander Yano, former AFP chief of staff and director of the Association of Generals and Flag Officers (AGFO), also said that while Biazon was not at the top of his class at the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), that did not make him less of a soldier when he served the nation.



“He served during the different crisis period natin, especially... during the EDSA and the series of [coups d’etat] and malaki iyong kanyang contribution, and he went to become a successful politician,” Yano said.

For his part, former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV described Biazon as one of the most respected figures of the AFP.

“He [was] a true patriot and soldier of the Filipino people being a defender of democracy during the Cory administration and a protector of our people and State all throughout his adult life. You have accomplished your mission, Sir. You may rest in peace now,” Trillanes said.

Biazon's remains will be brought to the Heritage Park in Taguig City for a 3-day public viewing.

His body will then brought to the Philippine Marines headquarters in Fort Bonifacio before being laid to rest at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

