'A great statesman': Senators, colleagues mourn passing of Biazon

Former senator and military chief Rodolfo Biazon. Photo from Ruffy Biazon/Twitter

MANILA — Senators on Monday paid tribute to former lawmaker and military general Rodolfo Biazon, who passed away earlier in the day at the age of 88.

Muntinlupa Mayor Rufino Biazon confirmed his father's death "at around 8:30 a.m." today after battling lung cancer for almost a year.

"This is a bittersweet Independence Day, as the nation mourns the passing of Senator Rodolfo Biazon, one of our staunchest defenders of the peace and democracy that we are enjoying today," Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said in a statement.

Zubiri said it was a "gift" to have been a novice senator when Biazon was still in office.

"I had the great fortune of learning from him, and being inspired by his uncompromising public service... I am grateful for the time that we spent in the Senate together," Zubiri said.

Sen. Bong Revilla also recalled campaigning and working with Biazon.

"I have had the honor of working with Senator Biazon beginning in 2004, at higit pa po ang aking karangalan na personal siyang makilala noong kami'y naging magkatuwang sa panganagampanya noon," he said.

"He is the embodiment of a true officer and gentleman who devoted his entire life to serving the Philippines and the Filipino people," Revilla added.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros meanwhile recalled being inspired by "Sen. Pong" long before meeting him in person.

"Long before I met him in person, I read about Sen. Pong in an 1981 Who magazine feature about his being a Marines commander in Davao. I remember being taken by his critical mind and his respect for human rights, qualities essential for an officer and a gentleman," Hontiveros said.

The senator said she admired how Biazon defied the "macho" stereotype of being a military man when he supported legislation for the benefit of Filipino women.

"Even before I became senator, Sen. Pong was a steady source of strength for us women and women’s advocates in our fight for the passage of the Reproductive Health Law. Regarded as macho due to his military background, he challenged stereotypes to stand not just for, but with women," she said.

"Together with the nation, I mourn the passing of a great soldier, statesman, and solon," she added.

Senators Grace Poe and Loren Legarda also sent their condolences to the Biazon family.

"We lost an exemplar soldier and solon. His valuable work in fortifying the military institution and in lawmaking will not be forgotten," Poe said.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of my former colleague in the Senate, a true officer and public servant who dedicated his life to public service," Legarda said.

Biazon served as the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines during the administration of the late president Corazon Aquino in 1991.

He then served as a senator in two stints, from 1992 to 1995 and then from 1998 to 2010.

Later in his political career, Biazon would become the representative of Muntinlupa City's sole congressional district from 2010 to 2016. This would be his final political stint.